Uzbekistan will cut down the number of ministries and other state bodies by more than a half, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

“The number of ministries and departments will be reduced from the current 61 to 28. The functions of ministries and committees, agencies and inspections will be clearly defined,” Mirziyoyev added on Tuesday during his annual address to the parliament and the nation that was aimed to review the reform results and outline the priorities for the upcoming year.

The number of civil servants will also gradually decrease by 30-35 per cent, according to the President as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

