WORLD

Uzbekistan to radically reduce number of state bodies

NewsWire
0
0

Uzbekistan will cut down the number of ministries and other state bodies by more than a half, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

“The number of ministries and departments will be reduced from the current 61 to 28. The functions of ministries and committees, agencies and inspections will be clearly defined,” Mirziyoyev added on Tuesday during his annual address to the parliament and the nation that was aimed to review the reform results and outline the priorities for the upcoming year.

The number of civil servants will also gradually decrease by 30-35 per cent, according to the President as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

20221221-064403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ukraine is bankrupt: Moscow

    Cambodian ruling party celebrates 71st anniversary

    Namibia to temporarily scrap negative Covid tests for fully jabbed citizens

    Wimbledon 2022: Tsitsipas, Kyrgios score clinical wins to set up a...