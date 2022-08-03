The Vice Chancellor and Assistant Registrar of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) have lodged a complaint and counter-complaint against each other alleging abuse and assault, police said on Wednesday.

KSOU Assistant Registrar (Examination Division) S. Pradeep Giri had lodged a complaint against KSOU Vice Chancellor Prof Vidyashankar with Jayalakshmipuram police station in Mysuru.

In turn, Vice Chancellor Prof Vidyashankar lodged a counter complaint against Pradeep Giri alleging that he had given a false complaint against him. “Notice was served to Pradeep Giri in the backdrop of his continuous absence from work for which he had not given reply. Pradeep Giri came to duty very late on Tuesday and when questioned he used abuses, tried to assault and showed disrespect,” Vice Chancellor had alleged in his complaint.

He further stated in the complaint that Pradeep Giri had lodged a false complaint claiming that he had been assaulted.

Giri in his complaint alleged that the Vice Chancellor and his Personal Secretary P.S. Devaraju had abused and assaulted him after summoning him to the Vice Chancellor’s office on Tuesday.

The police have registered both the cases and are verifying the CCTV footage regarding the incident. Vice Chancellor Prof Vidyashankar has stated that Pradeep Giri has been suspended following the incident. Further investigation was on.

