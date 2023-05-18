INDIALIFESTYLE

V-P Dhankhar keeps his word, to meet his Kerala school teacher on May 22

NewsWire
0
0

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar had promised his Maths teacher Ratna Nair, who taught him at Sainik School, Chittorgarh (Rajasthan) in 1968, that he will meet her when he visits Kerala, and this will now become a reality when he meets her on May 22.

When Dhankar was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal, Nair had spoken to him. She had greeted her old student for being the first person in West Bengal, and had wished that he goes on to become the first person in the country.

Dhankar had sent an invite to his teacher to attend his swearing-in as the Vice President, but she had expressed her inability to make the long trip. It was then he promised her that on his first visit to the state, he would come and meet her.

Nair, who resides in Kannur, recalls Dhankar as a bright student. She had taught his brother also.

She also pointed out that he as a student excelled in sports and games and was a good debater too.

Now all eyes are on Monday when Dhankar comes calling on Nair.

20230518-132202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    4 IAS officers shuffled in minor bureaucratic rejig in Andhra

    TN revenue secretary to probe Thanjavur electrocution deaths

    TN to commence production of Pongal sarees, dhotis soon

    Gurugram: Property dealer killed over financial dispute, six held