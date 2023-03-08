INDIA

V-P Dhankhar’s personal staff attached to parliamentary committee

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s personal staff has been attached to Parliament committees according to an order by Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

The attachment is in 12 standing committees and eight departments related to the standing committees.

According to the Tuesday order, “following officers have been attached With the committee mentioned against their name with immediate effect and until further order.”

The OSD to the V-P,  Rajesh N. Naik has been attached in the Important Business Advisory Committee which decides Parliament business and in the General Purpose Committee and committee on Home Affairs.

Another OSD Abhyuday Singh Shekawat has been attached to the House Committee which allots accommodation to the MPs, and along with it he has been attached to the petitions and Health committee.

Kaustubh Sudhakar Bhalekhar is attached to the Transport, Tourism, Rules committee. Dinesh D. has been attached to personnel and Law.

The Sr. Personal Secretary to the Vice President Aditi Chaudhary has also been given a place in the committee of Subordinate legislation, women and Education.

Sanjay Verma APS to V-P has been attached to the government assurance committee. PS Sujeet Kumar is in the Commerce committee.

The order of the attachment has been signed by the K. Sudhakaran Director on  March 7, and copy has given to 11 department, including Chairman’s office.

