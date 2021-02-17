Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of various states greeted Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on his 67th birthday on Wednesday.

Venkaiah Naidu and Narendra Modi spoke to Rao over phone to convey their greetings.

Modi also greeted Rao on Twitter. “Greetings to Telangana CM KCR Garu on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life,” he tweeted.

According to Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), union home minister Amit Shah, DMK leader M. K. Stalin, Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also called up Rao to convey their best wishes.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, also received birthday greetings from Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. She expressed her best wishes for his healthy and long life so that he can continue to serve people.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also greeted KCR on his birthday. “Warm birthday greetings to Chief Minister of Telangana Shri K. Chandrasekhar Rao Ji. I wish you good health and a long life in service of the people,” Om Birla tweeted.

KCR’s son K. T. Rama Rao and daughter K. Kavitha also took to Twitter to express their feelings.

“To a warrior who fought against all odds to make Telangana state a reality To a leader who was an awe inspiring agitator & now a fabulous administrator To a living legend who epitomises the word Visionary To a man I am privileged to call my Father, #HappyBirthdayKCR Garu,” tweeted Rama Rao who is minister for industry, information technology, municipal administration and urban development.

Kavitha, who is a member of Telangana Legislative Council, also greeted her father.

Chief ministers of various states and leaders of different parties also greeted Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief.

“Birthday greetings to Telangana CM Shri K Chandrasekhar Rao ji. Wishing for your happy and healthy life,” wrote Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, conveyed his greetings to his Telangana counterpart and prayed for his good health and long life.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, his Nagaland counterpart Neiphiu Rio, Manipur counterpart N. Biren Singh and union minister for chemicals and fertilizers Sadananda Gowda were among the other leaders who greeted KCR.

US Consul General in Hyderabad Joel Reifman, former union minister and superstar K. Chiranjeevi, popular actors Vijay Deverakonda, Nithin and eminent personalities from various walks of life greeted KCR.

The chief minister thanked the leaders and prominent personalities who greeted him on his birthday and hoped that they will continue to show the same love and affection forever.

–IANS

ms/in