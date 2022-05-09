INDIA

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to an accident in Kamareddy district, Telangana.

The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of victims.

In a tweet the Vice President said, “Anguished to hear about the loss of lives in a road accident in Kamareddy district, Telangana. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.”T

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted, “Distressed by the loss of lives due to an accident in Kamareddy district, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM Modi.”

“Five persons were killed and 21 others were injured in a road accident in Telangana’s Kamareddy district on Sunday.

The accident occurred when a truck hit a trolley auto near Hasanpalli Gate in Yellareddy mandal. Five persons, including the driver of the trolley auto, died on the spot. The injured were shifted to government hospital at Banswada, where condition of some of them is stated to be critical.

