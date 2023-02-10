BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Va Tech Wabag logs Rs 37 crore net for Q3

Water technology major Va Tech Wabag Ltd closed the third quarter of FY23 with a higher standalone net profit of Rs 37.27 crore.

According to Va Tech Wabag, for the period under review, it earned an operational revenue of Rs 518.85 crore (Q3FY22 Rs 516.16 crore) and a net profit of Rs 37.27 crore (Q3FY22 Rs 30.18 crore).

According to Rajiv Mittal, Chairman and Managing Director, Va Tech Wabag, the company is well-placed in few large desalination and waste water treatment orders which are expected to be realised soon.

