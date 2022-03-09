Vaani Kapoor: I’m working in the best era of Bollywood cinema

ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actress Vaani Kapoor feels blessed to be working in the “best Bollywood era” because “there is wide acceptance of subjects that were deemed forbidden for actors” earlier.

Vaani says, “The fact that the industry has produced two back to back progressive films like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (CKA) and Badhaai Do shows the paradigm shift that the Hindi film industry is going through.”

“As an artiste, I feel I’m working in the best era of cinema because there is wide acceptance of subjects that were deemed forbidden for actors to choose.”

Vaani credits the progressive movie-going audience of India for accepting such films with open arms as it would lead to positive social change towards inclusivity for all genders.

Vaani says, “I’m delighted that both CKA and Badhaai Do found its audience and entertained people with a heartfelt story of inclusivity in a highly divisive world. As an actor and a consumer of cinema, I love entertainers that can leave a message and I’m proud that I was part of an uplifting film like CKA!”

“I hope the film made the right impact on the minds of audiences. The fact that my countrymen are encouraging cinema on gender equality is an amazing feeling because we all know that we can be an extremely progressive country.”

Vaani will be next seen in the much-awaited action drama ‘Shamshera’ that releases on July 22.

She has been paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

