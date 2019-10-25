Vaani Kapoor: Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor are super human beings

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actress Vaani Kapoor has praised her “Shamshera” co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor. She has tagged them as “amazing actors and super human beings”.

“They are such amazing actors and they are super human beings. They are so lovely and down to earth. Sanjay sir is so adorable and super sweet. Ranbir is one of the most watchable actors for me and I have always loved his work on screen as an audience,” Vaani told IANS.

The actress is over the moon to be a part of “Shamshera”, a Yash Raj Films production set in the 1800s. The film is directed by “Agneepath” maker Karan Malhotra, and is about a dacoit tribe that fights for their rights and also the nation’s Independence against the British.

“It’s great that I am getting a part in a film like this and the fact that he’s (Ranbir) so giving as an actor. He’s emotionally available. He’s just there… he lives the moment and it becomes even more fun for me as a co-actor to play with my character, just to have fun with it and enjoy acting opposite people who are so good at their job,” she added.

“Shamshera” is scheduled to release on July 31, 2020.

