ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vaani Kapoor to star in OTT crime thriller by Gopi Puthran of ‘Mardaani’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Vaani Kapoor will be headlining Yash Raj Films’ gritty crime thriller directed by Gopi Puthran of ‘Mardaani’ fame.

The multi-season show will be part of Yash Raj Films’ OTT slate, which is being housed under the YRF Entertainment banner. YRF also has ‘The Railway Men’, based on the horrific Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

A source said: “Vaani has only been looking for projects where she could deliver a performance to remember. She loves a challenge and she does land her acting perfectly. She did this brilliantly in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’.”

“While she continues to give preference to theatricals, she isn’t going to shut herself out of great digital projects, one which presented itself in Gopi Puthran’s next. It is a gritty, edge of the seat crime thriller which YRF feels is a brilliant concept and is extremely bullish about. They will mount this project at a scale that will surprise people.”

The source added: “Gopi was clear that he wanted to cast someone who will be fresh in the OTT landscape. He wanted a solid performer who can hold her own and deliver brilliant acting moments in this gritty thriller. Gopi needed a performer to headline this show well. He has always appreciated Vaani’s work in her films.”

“So, when he decided to make the show, he spoke to Vaani to check her intent. To his delight, Vaani jumped at the brilliant concept and immediately said yes to collaborate with Gopi, who has become a talent to watch out for after his brilliant directorial debut in ‘Mardaaani 2’.”

“For Vaani, she is looking to work with the brightest of minds to become a better performer with each outing. So, this was a slam dunk for her,” the source added.

20230131-121802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vijay Varma shoots for ‘Darlings’, is happy to be back on...

    Manish Goel: I went behind the camera, learnt the process of...

    Akshay Oberoi dubs for Pawan Kriplani’s ‘Gaslight’

    Amitabh Bachchan to be immortalised with a 3.5 kg coffee table...