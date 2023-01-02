ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vaarun Bhagat reveals his reason for choosing ‘Aar Ya Paar’

Actor Vaarun Bhagat shared his experience of shooting for the show, ‘Aar Ya Paar’, what prompted him to accept the offer, and how it was to work with the cast of the series.

Talking about what made him choose this show, Vaarun said: “Working with this incredible group of creative people was a wonderful experience. I consider it a great privilege and luck that I was able to collaborate with talented people like Shilpa Shukla and Ashish Vidyarthi. For me, it was a fantastic opportunity to learn. Additionally, the show was filmed in unique locations that were visually stunning.”

Vaarun is known for his roles in ‘Undekhi’, ‘Inside Edge’, ‘Dulha Wanted’ and many more. Apart from acting he is also a trained boxer and can speak multiple languages.

The actor further shared how his role is different from the previous ones and what he liked about it. In the web series, he is shown to be a person, who is born in a powerful and affluent family and never supports the decision by his family members.

“It was a change for me to play such a character who lives under the shadow of powerful people and how it affects him. He struggles to have a voice. I had never played a role like this one before, therefore I was quite excited about this character.”

“So, this was the key factor in my decision to accept the web series. Plus, this was a pretty big chance for me because I had never done something similar. I had no reason to turn down the web series because the writing of the story was excellent,” he concluded.

‘Aar Ya Paar’ streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

