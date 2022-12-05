INDIALIFESTYLE

Vacant four-storey building collapses in Delhi, no injuries

NewsWire
0
0

A four-storey building collapsed in North Delhi’s Shastri Nagar area on Monday morning, an official said.

The police said that no one was residing in the building, so there was no loss of life or injury in the incident.

According to Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), at around 8:45 a.m. on Monday, a PCR call was received regarding the building collapse at Shastri Nagar, following which an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) was dispatched to the spot.

The collapsed structure was a four-storey building owned by Balraj Arora. It had developed cracks in May 2022 and was thus vacated.

“The matter was brought to the notice of the civic agencies for taking necessary action on May 26 following which a junior engineer of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was called to inspect the spot,” said Kalsi.

20221205-165001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Capacity to change leadership is BJP’s strength: National Gen Sec B.L....

    Heavy rains likely in Andhra as low pressure area forms in...

    CBI arrests Meerut Cantt board official in bribery case

    TN rejects ONGC’s applications to dig wells