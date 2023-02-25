The Gurugram administration has directed the residents of Tower E and Tower F of the Chintels Paradiso Sector-109 condominium to vacate them at the earliest or else the Disaster Management Act would come into force by the end of this month.

The Act would empower authorities to forcibly vacate the buildings.

In a recent report, IIT Delhi declared Towers E and F, housing around 35 families, unsafe.

Tower D of the housing society has already been vacated where on February 10 last year, six floor collapsed partially, leading to the deaths of two residents.

However, the residents had refused to vacate the towers, demanding relocation.

The district administration on the recommendations of IIT Delhi declared the building unsafe in November last year.

In January this year, the district administration declared towers E and F unsafe and a structural audit by IIT Delhi directed residents to vacate the buildings.

“These towers are unsafe and any unwanted incident can take place anytime. The builder should pay for the relocation of the residents. We cannot let people risk their lives,” said a senior district administration official.

An ultimatum was also issued to the builders to work out on a compensation with Tower D residents at the earliest or the administration would auction all its assets and reimburse the residents, he said.

“We are in a lurch and no choice and direction have also been passed for flat vacation. We are aware of the risk but if we move out of the towers, the builder will not provide us with any land and we will be homeless. They have threatened to use police force to vacate us,” said Chintels RWA (residents’ welfare association) president Rakesh Hooda.

The Chintels RWA said that any relocation and rehabilitation should be done strictly under the direct supervision of district administration.

