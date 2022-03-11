WORLD

Vaccinated foreign travellers to S.Korea to be exempted from self-quarantine

By NewsWire
0
14

Vaccinated foreign travellers to South Korea will be exempted from the seven-day self-quarantine starting from March 21, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 at home or registered the full vaccination with the domestic health authorities will be exempted from self-quarantine when entering South Korea, reports Xinhua news agency.

The fully vaccinated people refer to those who received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines two weeks earlier but less than 180 days ago, as well as those who got the booster shots.

Four foreign countries, including Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine and Myanmar, were excluded from the self-quarantine exemption.

All the foreign entrants to South Korea will still be required to take the rapid antigen tests twice six and seven days after entering the country.

20220311-154201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.