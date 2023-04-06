HEALTHLIFESTYLEWORLD

Vaccination campaign launched in Ethiopia’s Tigray region: UN

NewsWire
0
0

The UN team in Ethiopia is vaccinating thousands of children and vulnerable people inaccessible during fighting in the Tigray region, a UN spokesman said.

“The aim is to close the immunisation gap resulting from lack of access to services due to the two-year conflict,” said Stephane Dujarric, the Chief Spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Thursday.

The UN resident and humanitarian coordinator, Catherine Sozi, leads the UN team.

The WHO, the UN Children’s Fund and national health authorities kicked off the measles supplemental immunisation campaign last week to last 12 days, Dujarric added.

He said the UN team and partners plan to vaccinate more than 8,30,000 children under the age of five in 76 districts of Tigray, which were, for the most part, inaccessible because of fighting during the two-year rebellion against Addis Ababa rule, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Spokesman added the campaign in Ethiopia’s northernmost region conducts Vitamin A, deworming, and malnutrition screenings for children under five and pregnant and lactating mothers.

“The UN team and authorities conducted a Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the first three months of this year, reaching more than 1.2 million people in the region,” said Dujarric.

20230407-042004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Weighs 48kg, not in a state to work’: SC grants interim...

    Complex cardiac procedure performed at Hyd hospital

    Precautionary dose as imp as 1st, 2nd Covid vaccinations: K’taka Health...

    Study finds AMR genes spread easily between people