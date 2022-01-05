COMMUNITY

Vaccination clinic reopens at Seneca’s Newnham Campus in North York

By CIEDITOR-SABRINA
0
50

Beginning this week, anyone aged 30 or older who is eligible to receive their third dose will be able to book an appointment at the clinic, located at Seneca’s Newnham Campus.   

“Thank you to Seneca, fellow members of the North York Toronto Health Partners, and the entire NYGH vaccination team who worked around the clock to make this clinic happen,” said Karyn Popovich, President and CEO of North York General Hospital. “Getting vaccinated along with our daily safety measures are the most effective ways to protect ourselves and those we love from this tricky virus.” 

The clinic is currently providing the Moderna vaccine for people aged 30 and older, based on current guidelines. Adults who have had AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer vaccines for their first or second dose can safely take either Moderna or Pfizer for their second or third doses.

Those 30 and over are encouraged to book first and second doses at the NYGH Seneca site clinic as well.

The clinic will run Monday to Friday and will administer thousands of doses over the coming weeks. Hours will vary and all bookings should be made online. Available appointments will be posted at https://www.nygh.on.ca/covid19vaccination.

“Omicron is much more transmissible than previous variants and, as a result, three doses are needed to protect people from getting and passing COVID-19 on to others,” says Dr. Kevin Katz, Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control at North York General.

For more information about booking vaccination appointments for children, youth and adults, go to  https://www.nygh.on.ca/covid19vaccination.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.