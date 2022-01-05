Vaccination clinic reopens at Seneca’s Newnham Campus in North York

Beginning this week, anyone aged 30 or older who is eligible to receive their third dose will be able to book an appointment at the clinic, located at Seneca’s Newnham Campus.

“Thank you to Seneca, fellow members of the North York Toronto Health Partners, and the entire NYGH vaccination team who worked around the clock to make this clinic happen,” said Karyn Popovich, President and CEO of North York General Hospital. “Getting vaccinated along with our daily safety measures are the most effective ways to protect ourselves and those we love from this tricky virus.”

The clinic is currently providing the Moderna vaccine for people aged 30 and older, based on current guidelines. Adults who have had AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer vaccines for their first or second dose can safely take either Moderna or Pfizer for their second or third doses.

Those 30 and over are encouraged to book first and second doses at the NYGH Seneca site clinic as well.

The clinic will run Monday to Friday and will administer thousands of doses over the coming weeks. Hours will vary and all bookings should be made online. Available appointments will be posted at https://www.nygh.on.ca/covid19vaccination.

“Omicron is much more transmissible than previous variants and, as a result, three doses are needed to protect people from getting and passing COVID-19 on to others,” says Dr. Kevin Katz, Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control at North York General.

For more information about booking vaccination appointments for children, youth and adults, go to https://www.nygh.on.ca/covid19vaccination.