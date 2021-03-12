The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 2.80 crore on Friday, the Health Ministry said.

A total of 2,80,05,817 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 8 p.m. on Friday.

These include jabs 72,84,406 health care workers who have taken the first dose and 41,76,446 who have taken the second dose, while 72,15,815 frontline workers have been administered the first dose, and 9,28,751 the second dose.

A total of 71,69,695 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 12,30,704 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities have also taken the vaccine.

A total of 18,40,897 vaccine doses were given till 8 p.m. on Friday, the 56th day of nationwide vaccination.

Out of these, 14,64,779 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 3,76,118 health care workers and frontline workers received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.The next phase of vaccination has commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

–IANS

aka/vd