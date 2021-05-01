Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that Covid vaccination for citizens in the age group of 18-44 year will commence in the national capital from May 3.

While the third phase of the nationwide inoculation drive for all those above 18 years of age commenced on Saturday, only a handful of the states have launched the process due to limited supply of vaccine doses.

Kejriwal on Saturday visited a polyclinic in Saraswati Vihar for the symbolic start of the vaccination drive.

“The vaccination drive for citizens in the age group of 18-44 years will begin in Delhi from May 3. The Delhi government has already received 4.5 lakh vaccines and now they are being distributed to all the districts,” the Chief Minister said.

Kejriwal also appealed to every citizen that the vaccination process is not walk-in yet, so they shouldn’t queue up at the centres.

The Chief Minister assured that everyone will be given appointment for vaccination and they should get themselves registered online.

“Delhi is facing an acute oxygen crisis; there is a demand for 976 MT oxygen per day, but the Centre has allotted just 490 MT. On Friday, we received just 312 MT of oxygen. The Delhi government is cracking down on black marketing of medicines, but right now the most important thing is oxygen,” Kejriwal said.

He also said that the Delhi government has set up the infrastructure of beds for Covid patients, but it is unable to operate them because of the oxygen crisis.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had tweeted, “The vaccination process for those above the age of 18 years has begun today. The arrangements at Polyclinic Vaccine Centre at Saraswati Vihar have been reviewed. As soon as Delhi gets the consignment of vaccines, we will boost the vaccination drive in Delhi.”

With regard to black marketing of Remdesivir and ambulance facilities, Kejriwal said, “The enforcement teams of the police and the Delhi government are catching all those engaged in black marketing. But the only way to tackle this is by increasing the number of beds on a large scale, in particular, the oxygen beds.”

