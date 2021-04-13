As of April 12, education workers who live or work in hot spots in Peel are eligible to register for vaccination by calling the provincial vaccine booking line at 1‑833‑943‑3900.

The select designated hot spot communities in Peel include: L4T, L4W, L4X, L4Z, L5A, L5B, L5C, L5K, L5L, L5M, L5N, L5R, L5V, L5W, L6P, L6R, L6S, L6T, L6V, L6W, L6X, L6Y, L6Z

L7A and L7C.

Boards of education have begun communicating with eligible education staff with further details.

Education workers are the first eligible group from the essential workers who cannot work from home category of the Ontario COVID-19 vaccination framework. Additional workers from this critical group will become eligible in the coming weeks, once vaccine supply allows. Booking information will be shared once available, the region said in a media statement.

Workplaces interested in offering their location for a potential vaccination clinic can submit their offer of space on the Region of Peel’s website.

Meanwhile vaccine clinics across Peel are offering appointments to adults 60 and older, adults 50-59 that live in an identified hot spot communities, eligible health care workers, Indigenous adults, adult recipients of home care and people with the highest and high-risk health conditions.

Eligible residents can book online or can call 1-888-999-6458 for assistance with booking an appointment through the provincial booking system, or for information around their vaccination.

Appointments can also be booked at Trillium Health Partners and William Osler Health System.

Appointment availability will be updated as vaccine supply becomes available at each clinic location, the region said.

Select pharmacies in Peel are also offering AstraZeneca vaccine to individuals aged 55 and over. Check covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations to see which pharmacies in Peel are providing the vaccine. Additional pharmacies will continue to join and increase access points for vaccine across the province.

Residents can find more information about eligibility at www.peelregion.ca/coronavirus.