Following Health Canada’s approval of the paediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, children aged five to 11 in Ontario will be eligible to book their appointment to receive the vaccine beginning Tuesday, November 23. The province expects appointments to begin as early as Thursday, November 25 when the federal supply arrives at vaccine clinics here.

“The approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged five to 11 is exciting news for families and represents a bright light at the end of the tunnel,” said Deputy Premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott. “Offering the protection of the vaccine to children aged five to 11 is a significant milestone in Ontario’s fight against COVID-19 in advance of the holiday season. We continue to encourage all Ontarians to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and their communities.”

As of 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, children aged five to 11 across Ontario will be eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through a variety of channels including the COVID-19 vaccination portal and contact centre, directly through public health units using their own booking system, participating pharmacies which individuals can find on Ontario’s website using the pharmacy locator, and select primary care providers.

To book an appointment online, children must be turning five years old by the end of 2021 (born in 2016).

Ontario is expected to receive 1,076,000 doses of the paediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government, which will then be immediately distributed to public health units, pharmacies, and primary care settings across the province.

In addition, the province, in conjunction with Health Canada’s First Nations and Inuit Health Branch, has launched Operation Remote Immunity 3.0 (ORI 3.0) to support the administration of COVID-19 vaccines for children aged five to 11 in Northern and Remote First Nation communities, as well as booster doses to eligible populations. ORI 3.0 will run until March 2022.

Approximately one million children aged five to 11 are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Children aged five to 11 will receive the paediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine which is a slightly modified, lower dose (one-third the amount given to individuals aged 12 and over), in a two-dose series at a recommended interval of eight weeks between first and second doses.

Parents or caregivers of children aged five to 11 will usually have to provide consent on behalf of the child before or at the time of the appointment.

Parents, caregivers and children who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines can call the Provincial Vaccine Confidence Line which can be accessed by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900, or visit COVID-19 Vaccine Consult Service to book a confidential phone appointment with a SickKids clinician.

As of November 19, nearly 85 per cent of youth aged 12 to 17 have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and more than 80 per cent have received a second dose.

“Increasing vaccine rates will help to further minimize disruption and keep students learning in a more normal in-class experience,” said Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

Unvaccinated people are 24 times more likely to be in the hospital and 43 times more likely to be in the ICU.