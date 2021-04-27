As of Tuesday, April 27, all vaccine clinics in Peel Region are accepting bookings for individuals 45 years or older within provincially-identified hot spot postal codes.

The eligible postal codes are:

-L4T, L4W, L4X, L4Z

-L5A, L5B, L5C, L5K, L5L, L5M, L5N, L5R, L5V, L5W

-L6P, L6R, L6S, L6T, L6V, L6W, L6X, L6Y, L6Z

-L7A, L7C

Peel officials said additional appointments have been opened today to accommodate this new age group and same day appointments are available at most clinics.

The fastest way to book is online. Residents without internet access who need assistance booking can call the provincial booking assistance line at 1-833-943-3900 (TTY 1-866-797-0007)

Information on how to prepare for an appointment and what to expect at a clinic is available at peelregion.ca/COVID19vaccine. This is a one-stop spot for Peel residents to book an appointment to get vaccinated at the clinic of their choice when it’s their turn.

Adults 65 years or older and people of any age who have transportation barriers can use TransHelp, free of charge, to get to their vaccine appointment.You don’t need to be a TransHelp client to use this service. Call 905-791-1015 at least 48 hours before your appointment to make your booking.