Vaccine mandate to be suspended for travellers within Canada, masks will remain

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
4

In a week’s time proof of vaccination will no longer required for domestic travel.

The federal government has announced a suspension of vaccine mandates for passengers wishing to board a plane or train in Canada from June 20. Masks will still be mandatory.

Visitors and Canadian citizens entering the country from abroad, however, must still meet entry requirements.

Also, federal employees and transportation workers in federally regulated sectors will no longer have to be fully vaccinated as a condition of their work.

Federal officials said that those who were on unpaid administrative leave because of their vaccination status will be invited to return.

The vaccine mandate for travel have been in effect since October of last year.

Recently, the Liberal government has been under pressure to lift travel-related vaccine mandates to boost tourism and alleviate the lengthy wait times at Pearson Airport.

