As the mercury continues to soar, Vadilal Enterprises Ltd has a ‘chill’ solution to soothe the summer woes with two new exciting flavours in the Gourmet Natural Ice Cream range. Taking the legacy of deliciousness ahead, Vadilal has introduced the flavours Kesar Rasmalai and Falooda, close on the heels of its flagship flavour Gulab Jamun.

The beloved VadiBro makes a comeback once again indulging us in his cravings and delivering delight in all his glory!

Aakanksha Gandhi President – Branding and Marketing, Vadilal Enterprises Ltd, said: “VadiBro is the epitome of wit, sass, and all things cool. His welcoming stage presence will make you want to sit next to him and gobble up our Gourmet Natural Ice Creams. He’s the guy next door. He’s your bro. He’s our loving VadiBro.”

Watch Here:

Kesar Rasmalai: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v4QoNTAHKTLs

Falooda: https://www.youtube.com/watch?vvLnrCZF3OXM

Mithai is an integral part of Indian culture and every Indian is incomplete without their favourite mithai. Focusing on the love for Indian desserts, Vadilal has embraced the taste and developed premium ice creams from Indian sweets with no added artificial colours and flavours. Apart from the two new flavours launched this year, the Gourmet Natural Tub Range also includes Gulab Jamun, Mahabaleshwar Strawberry, Kesar Pista, and Classic Malai flavours.

The brand’s new Digital Video Commercials dramatically portray the irresistible cravings in a surrealistic manner. While the video of the Kesar Rasmalai variant showcases the classic 1980s styled Bollywood production with bright colours, the video of Falooda features a cricket match between VadiBro and different flavours.

The viewers can see VadiBro yearning for a mithai, which is only satiated once Vadilal Gourmet Natural Ice Cream serves him the delicious scoop of reality. The indulgence depicted by VadiBro is certain to make every dessert-lover have a desire to jump onto the screen and scoop out awesomeness in the form of Gourmet Natural Ice Cream.

Both the videos amp up the cravings and set the stage for the two new flavours that people can devour and ease themselves from the summer heat.

However, this appears to make the netizens wonder, what if this is just the beginning? Is the summer going to be very cool by Vadilal? It looks like we will have to wait to find out what’s more in the store.

