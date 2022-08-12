ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vadivelu playing Murugesan in ‘Chandramukhi 2’ as well?

If rumours doing the rounds are to be believed, actor Vadivelu will be reprising his immensely popular character, Murugesan, from director P. Vasu’s blockbuster “Chandramukhi”, in the upcoming horror comedy “Chandramukhi 2” as well.

The first part of “Chandramukhi”, which was produced by Sivaji Productions as its 50th film in 2005, had Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Jyothika, Nayanthara, Nasser and Vadivelu among others.

A remake of Malayalam super hit “Manichitrathazhu”, it had gone on to emerge as a phenomenal success.

Murugesan, the character that comedian Vadivelu played in the first part, in particular, became very popular.

Now, director P. Vasu, who directed the first part, is making “Chandramukhi 2”, featuring actor Raghava Lawrence in the lead.

Rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that although “Chandramukhi 2” will be a different story and will not be a continuation of the first part, the makers will retain Vadivelu’s character only.

The unit of “Chandramukhi 2” recently wrapped up the first schedule of shooting.

Sources close to the unit said that the first schedule was shot in Mysuru and was wrapped up on Tuesday.

The film has music by M.M. Keeravaani, cinematography by R.D. Rajasekar and art direction by Thotta Tharani.

20220812-183605

