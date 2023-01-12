Vadodara-based electric scooter manufacturer, WardWizard, on Thursday launched two-wheeler ‘Mihos’, built with poly dicyclopentadiene material (PDCPD), at the Auto Expo 2023 here.

The company said that designed and developed by it, Mihos is a retro-style electric scooter and equipped with advanced technology, and user-friendly features with a vehicle sound simulator for additional safety of the riders on the road. PDCPD is the key differentiator of the product which poses dual qualities of high flexibility and sturdy nature at the same time.

The production of the scooter will take place at the company’s manufacturing facility in Vadodara and the deliveries will commence in a phased manner across the country, it said.

Mihos can do 0-40 kmph in less than seven seconds and it comes with an instantaneous torque of 95 Nm. Top speed is 70 kmph and it runs around 100 kms once fully charged.

The price is expected to be around Rs 1.35 lakh.

At the launch, Wardwizard Chairman & Managing Director Yatin Gupte said that the scooter will not only excite the customers with its retro look and advanced features but will also provide extra safety with its high standards of durability and comfort across various road conditions.

“The company is further investing in its R&D wing for creating a holistic e-mobility ecosystem and developing India’s first EV ancillary cluster to accelerate the adoption and growth of green mobility in the country. The year 2023 is going to be the establishing year of EV mobility in the country,” he said.

The company on Thursday also unveiled the concept of its city electric motorcycle ‘Rockefeller’ at the expo. The concept motorcycle is designed keeping in mind the need of the riders for daily riding. The company is planning to launch the motorcycle by the end of 2024.

