INDIA

Vadodara minor impregnated Vadodara youth arrested for impregnating minor classmate

NewsWire
Vadodara police have arrested a youth for impregnating his minor classmate.

The victim’s family had lodged a complaint against the accused youth on Wednesday.

According to the complaint lodged with the Bapod police station, the girl is 17 years old and studying in a school and her classmate, Alpesh Parmar is 19. They became close friends and in August 2022, Parmar took the girl for a ride and then to an abandoned Housing Board house on the Ajwa road, where the accused raped the minor.

When the victim realized that she was pregnant, she informed her parents and they filed a complaint against Alpesh with Bapod police station on Wednesday, said the complaint.

Police Inspector P.P. Vaghela told the media that the girl was sent for the medical examination, and within a few hours of the complaint the accused was arrested for rape and various sections of POCSO.

20230112-143008

