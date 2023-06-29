Vadodara is set to witness a boost in infrastructure and civic amenities as Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visits the city on Thursday to lay the foundation stones and dedicate works worth a staggering Rs 293 crore.

The projects, initiated by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), aim to enhance the quality of life for residents and propel the city’s progress.

Accompanied by State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, State BJP in-charge Gordhan Zadafiya, and State Assembly Chief Whip Balkrushna Shukla, CM Patel will partake in a series of groundbreaking ceremonies and inaugurations during his visit. The highly anticipated event will commence with Patel’s arrival at Harni airport in Vadodara at 5 p.m.

The highlight of the visit will be the inauguration of a new MRI center at Sayaji Hospital. This state-of-the-art facility, equipped with advanced medical technology, comes at a cost of Rs 9.37 crore. Notably, the MRI services will be provided free of charge to BPL (Below Poverty Line) cardholders, while other patients will be charged a nominal fee of Rs 2000. This initiative aims to ensure that quality healthcare is accessible to all sections of society.

In addition to the inauguration, the CM will lay the foundation stones for several crucial projects that will significantly transform Vadodara’s infrastructure landscape. Among them is the construction of a modern sewage treatment plant in Undera, with an estimated budget of Rs 57 crore. This project holds immense significance in maintaining a clean and healthy environment for residents.

Furthermore, a comprehensive drainage network in Gorva Undera Karodiya, costing Rs 39 crore, will be initiated to address the pressing issue of water management in these areas. The implementation of high tanks, underground sumps, and delivery networks in various locations will ensure a smooth and efficient water supply system throughout the city.

The ambitious development plan also encompasses the construction of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) accommodations, road resurfacing initiatives, drainage systems, pump houses, and water pipeline networks in different areas of Vadodara.

2023062931355