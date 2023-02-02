INDIA

Vadodara youth held for assaulting university student

NewsWire
0
0

The Vadodara police on Thursday arrested a youth on the charge of assaulting a girl student of M S University.

According to a complaint with Sayajigunj police station, the incident took place last weekend, when the girl was standing at the Commerce building of the university. The accused Ghanshyam Raghuvanshi suddenly appeared and tried to grab and assault her physically. He was upset that she had stopped talking to him.

When the girl screamed for help, a security guard on duty rushed to her aid. On seeing him, the youth fled away. Raghuvanshi is her neighbour, said the victim.

The accused will be produced before a court, said a police station officer.

20230202-162801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    In a first, India allows US pork import

    IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings capable of retaining the title, says...

    4 soldiers injured in explosion during training in J&K’s Rajouri

    Biggest takeaway from ‘The Kashmir Files’: A simple question – ‘What’s...