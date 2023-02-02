The Vadodara police on Thursday arrested a youth on the charge of assaulting a girl student of M S University.

According to a complaint with Sayajigunj police station, the incident took place last weekend, when the girl was standing at the Commerce building of the university. The accused Ghanshyam Raghuvanshi suddenly appeared and tried to grab and assault her physically. He was upset that she had stopped talking to him.

When the girl screamed for help, a security guard on duty rushed to her aid. On seeing him, the youth fled away. Raghuvanshi is her neighbour, said the victim.

The accused will be produced before a court, said a police station officer.

