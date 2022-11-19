A case of rape and criminal intimidation has been filed against a youth and a friend of the victim in Gujarat’s Vadodara and police are searching for both the accused.

According to the victim’s complaint, she had joined a private company in August 2021, and came in contact with employee Allaudin Illiyas Raj, and they exchanged their numbers and then both started meeting in private. In December last, when they had met in an farm, Allaudin raped her, and then again, raped her several times.

The victim also said that a few months ago, she came to know that Allaudin is married and has a child too, so she stopped talking to him and meeting him. But, Allaudin then used to approach her through common friend and her colleague Shila Thakor and force her to meet him.

Two months ago, when she met, an angry Allaudhin forced her to write sorry on her left leg with a blade, she said, adding that in the last week of October, during the Diwali festival, Allaudin met her, slapped her three four times and threatened to kill her parents and family members, if she stopped meeting him. As she was frightened, she did not inform her family then, but, on Friday she gathered courage and informed parents about the incident. Her family members supported her and a complaint was lodged against Allaudin and Shila, Friday evening with the Padra police station.

In a separate case, Ahmedabad police have arrested a 17-year-old youth under the POCSO Act. The youth, who is neighbour of the victim, had an affair with minor, and used to take her to different hotels and rape her. When the minor’s mother learned about it, she lodged a complaint with Madhupura police station and the youth was arrested.

