A woman constable posted at Dabhoi, who went missing on Monday, was found and transferred to Desar Police station, here.

When Maniben Chaudhary, who had taken one week leave, did not reach her native place in north Gujarat after leaving from office on January 16 evening, her elder sister, who is serving in the Police department, informed Dabhoi police that her sister has not reached home.

Police formed team to search for her and found her along with her boyfriend on board a bus in Maharashtra on January 19.

The man was identified as Sadam Garasiya. Both of them were missing since Monday morning.

After bringing them back to Gujarat, their statements were recorded.

The DSP had ruled out the love jihad case, as only a missing complaint was filed and not of elopement.

On Friday evening, Vadodara District Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rohan Anand transferred Maniben from Dabhoi to Desar police station.

