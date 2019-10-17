Vadra admitted in Noida hospital for back pain

Noida/ New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, was admitted in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida after he complained of severe back pain, party sources said.

A senior party source told IANS, “Vadra was admitted in hospital in Noida on Monday afternoon after he complained of severe back pain.”

He is being treated by senior orthopaedic surgeons at the hospital, the source said.

His wife and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the hospital and stayed there the entire night.

She left the hospital on Tuesday morning to leave for Rae Bareli, her mother’s parliamentary constituency, to attend a three-day workshop with party workers that starts today.

Vadra, who is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in money laundering case, had earlier gone abroad for treatment with the court’s permission .

–IANS

aks/rtp