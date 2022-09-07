Robert Vadra, husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, has put up posters in the city supporting Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

Several posters were put up in the city and his supporters say that he wants this Yatra to be successful. The posters have pictures of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Vadra along with Sonia Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

The posters have been put up by Abhijit, national coordinator of the NSUI, but they are not part of the official posters of the party and party leaders say that they have no knowledge about them.

However the posters were shared by Vadra himself with the media. Vadra has political ambitions and wants to contest elections to the Lok Sabha, said sources.

The posters came up as Rahul Gandhi has launched his yatra which will formally start on Thursday morning.

The Yatra will pass through 12 states and 2 UTs. General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said, “We have not involved the election going states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.”

But all the state organisations will take out separate padyatras in the stares for one month while all the blocks took out padyatras at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The party is launching the huge Yatra with the yatris meeting select groups of people while in the evening it will be a mass connect program. All the yatris including Rahul will take rest in special containers.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said that this will be a turning point in Indian politics and will mark a new beginning.

“A day when India’s oldest political party will launch the longest padyatra ever undertaken. It is a sombre day, a day for quiet reflection and renewed resolve. This is a turning point in Indian politics. It marks a new beginning,” Ramesh said.

