Vadra seeks more time to file response to plea seeking cancellation of his bail

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) : The Delhi High Court on Wednesday adjourned till September 26 the hearing on a plea seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to businessman Robert Vadra in a money laundering case.

Justice Chander Shekhar adjourned the matter after Vadra through his counsel KTS Tulsi sought more time to file his response against the plea moved by the Enforcement Directorate.

During the hearing, Tulsi said that Vadra is still abroad and would return shortly and hence more time is needed to file a reply in connection with the plea moved by the agency.

After the conclusion of the arguments, the court posted the matter for hearing on September 26.

Advocates Amit Mahajan and Manu Mishra appeared before the court on behalf of the investigating agency.

Earlier, the ED had approached the Delhi High Court stating that “Vadra is likely to tamper with evidence and influence witnesses in the case. The special judge (trial court) has failed to appreciate that the respondent is a highly influential person.”

“If he is granted blanket protection of bail, there is all likelihood that the respondent shall tamper with evidence,” the ED had submitted.

The agency had also pleaded in the high court for custodial interrogation of Vadra, the son-in-law of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, claiming that he was evasive during the probe.

The case relates to alleged money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds.

The agency submitted that it wanted to question Vadra about the source of funds used for the purchase of the flat and ascertain the role of certain other people, who allegedly helped him launder the money.

