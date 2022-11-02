INDIA

Vadu Sheikh murder case: CBI arrests prime accused in Bengal’s Bogtui village

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Faizal Khan alias Palash, the prime accused in the murder Trinamool Congress leader Vadu Sheikh.

The murder had led to the killing of ten people on March 21 at the Bogtui village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district. The attack was said to be revenge violence following Vadu Sheikh’s murder.

The CBI said that Faizal Khan was arrested from Bogtui village only late Tuesday night and he will be presented at a lower court in Asansol on Wednesday afternoon.

The CBI sleuths have been conducting parallel probes on both the Vadu Sheikh’s murder as well as the Bogtui carnage as par an order of the Calcutta High Court which observed that the two events were linked.

During the course on investigation, the CBI got access to CCTV footage that gave the investigating officials some clear idea about Vadu Sheikh’s murder. In the CCTV footage, Faizal Khan was seen hurling crude bombs towards Vadu Sheikh. He had also been named in the charge sheet filed by the CBI at Rampurhat sub- divisional court in Birbhum district.

Faizal Khan went absconding since the day of the two gruesome incidents of March 21. CBI sources said that they had been tracking the tower location of Faizal Khan’s mobile phone for quite some time. On the basis of that the sleuths came to know on Tuesday night that he had come to Bogtui and after a sudden raid he was arrested.

The CBI will seek Khan’s custody at the court. Sources said that he needs to be integrated thoroughly to find the reasons for his rivalry with Vadu Sheikh.

20221102-132607

