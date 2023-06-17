Delhi Police have arrested a 32-year-old vagabond for beating a 70-year-old man to death in Delhis Subzi Mandi area, the police said on Saturday.

The accused had been identified as Badal, who lived on a footpath near the Ghantaghar in Delhi.

Sharing the details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Sagar Singh Kalsi, said that on at about 2.45 a.m. on June 16, a PCR call was received informing about a vagabond beating up an elderly person at the Barafkhana in Subzi Mandi.

“A police team reached the spot and rushed the victim to the Hindu Rao Hospital, but he succumber to his injuries at 3.37 a.m. The deceased has been identified as Jyoti Prasad, a resident of Kabir Basti,” the DCP said.

“After extensive search and on the basis of specific inputs, Badal was arrested from the Roshanara Park on Friday,” the officer said.

On interrogation, it was revealed that the vagabond had a quarrel with some boys near the Ghantaghar after which he went to Subzi Mandi where other vagabonds were sleeping.

“He found one elderly person sitting there. He told him to leave the place, but he didn’t. He then got angry and landed repeated blows on the elderly man,” the DCP said.

After the thrashing the man, he fled from the spot.

“The accused kept roaming in the area around the Kashmere Gate ISBT. In the evening, he returned to Subzi Mandi to check the condition of the victim and came to know from another vagabond that the elderly person had died. Then he went to the Roshanara Park to escape from the police,” the officer said.

