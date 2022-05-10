Vahan, a Bengaluru-based startup focused on solving the employment issue of the 500 million blue-collar workers in India, has been selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers”.

Vahan leverages technology to assist blue collar workforce in finding jobs that match their skills.

It helps employers such as Swiggy, Shadowfax, and Zomato reduce their hiring costs by up to 30 per cent by identifying the ideal candidate at the right price, at the right place, and at the right moment.

Vahan has helped over 250,000 blue collar workers across over 200 cities find the right job and is on track to become the largest recruitment platform by the end of this year.

The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world, such as Airbnb, Google, Spotify and Twitter, that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovations that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

With the selection as Technology Pioneer, Founder & CEO Madhav Krishna of Vahan will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. Vahan will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

“We’re excited to welcome Vahan to our 2022 cohort of Technology Pioneers,” says Saemoon Yoon, Community Lead, Technology Pioneers, World Economic Forum.

“Vahan and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of industries that are critical to solving some of our world’s most complex issues today. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world.”

