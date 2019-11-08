Vaibhav Tatwawaadi joins Kajol in Netflix’s ‘Tribhanga’

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi has bagged a pivotal role in Netflix’s upcoming film “Tribhanga”, starring Kajol.

Directed by actress Renuka Shahane, the film also features Tanvi Azmi, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Mithila Palkar.

A drama set in Mumbai, “Tribhanga” weaves a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to present times. The storyline looks at the importance of family in everyday lives.

Sharing the news, Vaibhav on Friday took to Twitter and wrote: “New project.”

Along with it, he posted a picture of a clapboard on which “Tribhanga” is mentioned.

Vaibhav made his film debut with “Hunterr”, and has since then featured in films such as “Bajirao Mastani”, “Lipstick Under My Burkha” and “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi”.

–IANS

