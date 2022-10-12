Top seed Vaidehi Chaudhri outplayed Lakshmi Gowda 6-2, 6-0 to enter the second round of women’s singles at the Fenesta Open national tennis championship here on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old girl from Gujarat was in rip-roaring form and played solid tennis from the baseline.

“This is my seventh Fenesta Open and it has been a really good experience for me. For me, this is the biggest tournament, it really feels special. In 2017, I was also under U-18 Fenesta Open Tennis champion,” said Vaidehi.

Second seed Sai Samhita needed to dig into her experience against Vanshika Choudhary. Sai, who has competed in a clutch of ITF events this year at home, prevailed 6-4, 6-3 over her opponent.

“I always like coming here and this is my favourite tournament in India. I have been coming here since my junior days. Today I played my first match with Vanshika Chaudhri. She played really well and gave me a good fight. The Fenesta Open adds a lot of value to our lives. Experience of the first day at the match was really good,” said Sai Samhita.

Third seed Yubrani Banerjee was also in cruise control against Srinidhi in her 6-2, 6-0 win. “I just finished playing my first match at Fenesta Open and I really enjoyed it,” said Yubrani.

Farhad Aleen Qamar, the fifth seed, beat Jagmeet Kaur 7-5, 6-2 in the first round of women’s singles. Farhad was tested in the first set. Once she settled down on the hard courts, she could execute her strokes with more freedom.

In men’s singles, Prajwal Dev, the third seed, beat Abhishek Gaur in straight sets 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the next round.

