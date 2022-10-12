INDIASPORTSTENNIS

Vaidehi, Sai Samhita dominate in first round of National Tennis Championship

NewsWire
0
0

Top seed Vaidehi Chaudhri outplayed Lakshmi Gowda 6-2, 6-0 to enter the second round of women’s singles at the Fenesta Open national tennis championship here on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old girl from Gujarat was in rip-roaring form and played solid tennis from the baseline.

“This is my seventh Fenesta Open and it has been a really good experience for me. For me, this is the biggest tournament, it really feels special. In 2017, I was also under U-18 Fenesta Open Tennis champion,” said Vaidehi.

Second seed Sai Samhita needed to dig into her experience against Vanshika Choudhary. Sai, who has competed in a clutch of ITF events this year at home, prevailed 6-4, 6-3 over her opponent.

“I always like coming here and this is my favourite tournament in India. I have been coming here since my junior days. Today I played my first match with Vanshika Chaudhri. She played really well and gave me a good fight. The Fenesta Open adds a lot of value to our lives. Experience of the first day at the match was really good,” said Sai Samhita.

Third seed Yubrani Banerjee was also in cruise control against Srinidhi in her 6-2, 6-0 win. “I just finished playing my first match at Fenesta Open and I really enjoyed it,” said Yubrani.

Farhad Aleen Qamar, the fifth seed, beat Jagmeet Kaur 7-5, 6-2 in the first round of women’s singles. Farhad was tested in the first set. Once she settled down on the hard courts, she could execute her strokes with more freedom.

In men’s singles, Prajwal Dev, the third seed, beat Abhishek Gaur in straight sets 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the next round.

20221012-202007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lucknow investor wins PETA Award

    Today, Congress tried to harm the Prime Minister of India: Smriti...

    IRDAI should exercise caution, be customer friendly while relaxing regulations: Experts

    Can and Able: Para athletes need to build on Tokyo 2020...