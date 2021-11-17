Durai Vaiyapurai, the son of Vaiko, the founder of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), will be in-charge of the party’s IT wing, MDMK General Secretary Vaiko announced on Wednesday.

Vaiyapurai was given charge of the party headquarters recently and now in addition to the IT responsibility that he would hold, he will also be responsible for the tour programmes of the MDMK General Secretary.

“The duty of the headquarters secretary includes the implementation of the orders passed by the general secretary on party activities,” Vaiko said in a statement.

The MDMK is a political party that was floated after Vaiko came out of the DMK citing family politics. With the entry of Vaiyapurai as the party headquarters in-charge, Vaiko seems to have put his opposition to family politics under the carpet.

–IANS

