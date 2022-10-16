ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vaishali Takkar of ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ dies at 29, suicide suspected

Television actress Vaishali Takkar, who is known for her work in shows like ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and ‘Super Sisters’, passed away at her Indore residence on Sunday. She was 29 years old.

The actress is believed to have died by suicide. A case is registered in Tejaji Nagar police station.

Indore police recovered her body from her flat located in Sai Bagh area of the city on Sunday morning. They claimed to have recovered a suicide note from the crime spot, however, the details of the note are not yet disclosed.

She was found hanging in her room by her father early on Sunday. Local police reached the spot and took the body for postmortem. Thakkar’s parents hails from Ujjain’s Mahipalpur town and they were leaving with their daughter in Indore for the last one and half year, sources told IANS.

“We are investigating the case. A suicide note has been confiscated in her mobile phone. Body has been sent for postmortem. However, it is yet to be known why she took this extreme step. We are investigating the matter,” said a senior police official.

Notably, back in April 2021, Thakkar got engaged to the Kenya-based surgeon Dr. Abhinandan Singh and shared a video on her Instagram handle with the caption: “What’s yours will Ultimately find you even from another end of the world.”

However, later she deleted the video and stopped posting anything about her fiance, which also led to speculations about trouble in her love life.

Vaishali, whose family belongs to Mahidpur, near Ujjain city, completed her education from Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC).

After some time anchoring, she headed to Mumbai where she landed her debut role in Star Plus’s popular drama ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. In the show, she played the role of Sanjana from 2015 to 2016.

In 2016, she acted as Vrinda in ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’. She was last seen in the show ‘Rakshabandhan’ as Kanak Singhsaal Singh Thakur.

Just five days ago, Vaishali Takkar had posted this funny reel on Instagram. She was very active on the app and often shared videos and pictures of herself.

