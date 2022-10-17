ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vaishali Takkar was set to marry US-based techie in December

Television actress Vaishali Takkar, who died by suicide at her residence in Indore on Sunday, was about to marry a US-based software engineering in December.

She had also made elaborate plans for the wedding shopping and hosting a party after the Diwali.

However, Vaishali took the extreme step on Sunday after she was reportedly harassed by her neighbour, who is currently on the loose.

Television actor Vikas Sethi and his wife Jhanvi Rana shared a great bond with Vaishali. Taking to ETimes, the couple opened up on their last conversation with Vaishali.

The couple said they had spoken to Vaishali two days before her death and shared that she was all set to tie the knot with a California-based software engineer named Mitesh.

Jhanvi said she had called the late actress for financial help. Jhanvi was told by Vaishali that she had plans to come to Mumbai for shopping and had planned to stay with the couple.

Jhanvi mentioned, “She told me about Mitesh around five months ago, following which I even chatted with him and spoke to him on a video call. He is quite sorted and sweet.”

For Vikas, it was hard to believe that the actress had taken her life, as he first dismissed it as fake news but when he asked his wife to call Vaishali, the calls went unanswered.

They eventually called Vaishali’s father, who was at the crematorium at that time, performing Vaishali’s last rites.

“We froze and broke down eventually. Jhanvi was inconsolable,” Vikas said.

