A reward of Rs 5,000 each has been announced on a man and his wife accused of abetting the suicide of TV actress Vaishali Takkar, officials said on Wednesday, adding a Lookout Circular was also issued against the absconding couple.

Vaishali, who began her acting career with the TV show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”, had committed suicide at her residence in Indore on October 16. The police found a suicide note that held Rahul Navlani and his wife Diksha Navlani — her neighbours, responsible for her extreme step.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said a reward of Rs 5,000 each has been announced against Rahul and Diksha.

Besides, a Lookout Circular has been issued at the airports to prevent the absconding couple from fleeing the country.

An official said the police are also in touch with the late actress’ fiancee who lives in the US.

Rahul and Diksha have been booked under section 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly persuading the actor to kill herself.

“The name Rahul, who is Vaishali’s neighbour, was mentioned in her suicide note recovered by the police during the investigation. The victim has mentioned that Rahul was harassing her because of which she took this extreme step. She was about to get married and Rahul troubled her for that,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Moti-ur Rehman had said on Tuesday.

Vaishali, who hails from Ujjain, was living in Indore since last one year.

She was first seen on TV in 2013, and since then, Vaishali featured in several shows such as “Aashiqui”, “Sasural Simar Ka”, “Laal Ishq”, “Super Sisters”, etc.

20221019-211802