Vaishali Takkar’s ‘Super Sisters’ co-actress Muskan Bamne grieves her death

Muskan Bamne, who played actress Vaishali Takkar’s sister in the television show ‘Super Sisters, has reacted to the death of her co-actress.

Vaishali was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her Indore residence on Sunday. The police said they have recovered a suicide note that states that the actress took the extreme step because of the turbulence in her personal life.

Muskan took to her Instagram to share a few old pictures of herself with Vaishali.

In a heartfelt caption, Muskan wrote: “I don’t know why you did this Diddi, I don’t want to believe this… totally blank. You were always there for me diddi… hamesha mujhe apni chhoti behen hi mana hain… aapko bohot miss karungi diddi #mysupersister. Miss you Diddi.”

Muskan is at present garnering love for her performance as Pakhi in the Star Plus show ‘Anupamaa’.

