A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kerala’s Ernakulam convicted three ISIS terrorists and awarded them seven years of rigorous imprisonment in the Valapattanam ISIS case.

The court convicted Midlaj, Abdul Razak and U.K. Hamsa under Sections 38, 39 of UA (P) Act and 120B of the IPC. All three accused were convicted by the court on Friday for providing support to ISIS.

Those convicted were members of the proscribed terrorist organisation and were attempting to flee India to join the ISIS in Syria to fight for their cause.

The case was initially registered on October 25, 2017, at Valapattanam police station, Kerala, and later on the probe was taken over for investigation by the NIA on December16, 2017.

After thorough investigation, a charge-sheet was filed by the NIA on April 21, 2018, against four accused persons.

Further investigations in the matter is underway.

