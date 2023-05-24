Valencia CF have been sanctioned with a partial stadium closure for five matches following the racist abuse of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr, Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said.

Vinncius Jr was racially abused during his team’s defeat to Valencia in Spain’s La Liga.

Vinicius was later sent off for the first time in La Liga for his involvement in a mass altercation with Valencia player Hugo Duro.

The police have identified a total of three fans to date, who had racially insulted Vinicius Jr during the weekend match between Valencia CF and Real Madrid CF.

Valencia have also been fined 45,000 euros (£39,000).

“The Competition Committee has sanctioned Valencia CF with the partial closure of the Mestalla stadium for five matches, more specifically the Mario Kempes south stand, following the events that occurred during the match between the home team and Real Madrid CF.

“It is considered proven that, as reflected by the referee in his minutes, there were racist shouts at Vinicius, a Real Madrid CF player, during the aforementioned match, altering the normal course of the match and considering the infractions very serious. In addition, an economic sanction of 45,000 euros is imposed on Valencia,” Spanish Football Federation statement read.

The Competition Committee has also decided to rescind the red card shown to Vinicius, meaning he will be free to play for Real at home against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday.

However, Valencia called the decision of penalty imposed by the Competition Committee “unfair and disproportionate”.

“Valencia CF wishes to show its total disagreement and indignation at the unfair and disproportionate penalty imposed by the Competition Committee on the Club with the closure of the Entertainment Stand for five games,” the club statement read.

“Valencia CF wants to publicly denounce that in this resolution of the RFEF Competition Committee they show evidence that contradicts what the National Police and LaLiga say.

“Valencia is collaborating from the first minute with the Police and all relevant authorities to clarify the events that occurred last Sunday.

“In addition, it has applied the maximum possible sanction with the expulsion for life from our stadium to the fans that the Police have identified for their racist behaviour,” it added.

