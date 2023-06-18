SPORTSFOOTBALL

Valencia fires Ecuador to win over Bolivia

NewsWire
0
0

Forward Enner Valencia continued his prolific scoring form at international level as Ecuador beat Bolivia in a friendly, here.

The former West Ham and Everton forward broke the deadlock in the 69th minute at Red Bull Arena when he ran onto Gonzalo Plata’s pass and took a touch before angling a low shot into the far corner on Saturday night.

Valencia, who joined Brazil’s Internacional last week after parting ways with Turkey’s Fenerbahce, has now scored four times in his past four international appearances, including three goals at last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

He is Ecuador’s all-time leading scorer, having netted 39 times in 78 games for his country.

Ecuador will now turn their focus to a friendly against Costa Rica in Philadelphia on Tuesday while Bolivia will meet Chile in Santa Cruz de la Sierra the same day.

20230618-130604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Champions League: Haaland goal helps Man City secure draw at Bayern...

    Eye on AFC Cup inter-zone final, ATKMB take on Uzbekistan’s FC...

    Durand Cup 2022: Bengaluru FC claims one of their players was...

    Futsal Club Championship: High-flying Delhi FC to come up against Mangala...