Valencia’s Barcelona loanee Gonzalez out for 3 months with broken foot bone

Valencia coach Gennaro Gattuso has confirmed that his side will be without midfielder Nico Gonzalez for at least three months after he broke his fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot.

The defensive midfielder, who is on loan from FC Barcelona, suffered the injury in the 79th minute of Valencia’s 2-1 defeat to Villarreal on Saturday.

He will now miss an intense part of the season in which Valencia kicks off their Copa del Rey campaign away to third tier side, La Nucia, on Tuesday, as well as traveling to the Spanish Supercup in Saudi Arabia next week, reports Xinhua news agency.

“He needs an operation in Barcelona and he will be out of action for three months,” said the Valencia coach in a press conference on Monday in which he asked the club to make a signing to cover for Gonzalez’s absence

“We have to sign someone who plays in a similar style as we only have (Hugo) Guillamon in that position,” he said.

Gonzalez, 20, has made 12 appearances in 15 league matches for Valencia this season and the injury leaves Valencia short of defensive midfield cover.

