New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANSlife) An all-natural coffee liqueur that uses cold brewing methods-Quaffine boasts a spectrum of coffee flavors. As Valentine’s day is just around the corner, why not whip up some of the most scrumptious cocktails using Quaffine to impress your significant other. The coffee is specifically roasted to a medium-dark type to enable the extraction of a spectrum of coffee flavours. These cocktails are easy to make and perfect for creating a cozy and intimate atmosphere. Get ready to tantalize your taste buds and make this valentine’s day one to remember.

BEANS AND BOTANICALS

Ingredients:

25ml Quaffine

35ml saffron, cardamom and rose infused gin

1 lime wedge

Tonic water to top up

Method:

Pour quaffine and gin over ice in a highball glass.

Squeeze and drop a wedge of lime.

Top up with tonic water.

Garnish: Orange slice and dried rose petals

LATINO OLD FASHIONED

Ingredients:

25ml Quaffine Cold Brew Liqueur

35ml XO rum

1 barspoon grenadine

3 dashes Angostura bitters

Method:

Stir all ingredients with ice and strain over block ice in an Absinthe rinsed old fashioned glass.

Garnish: Orange twist

MY KINDA BERRY COCKTAIL

Ingredients:

30 ml Quaffine Cold Brew Liqueur

30 ml White Rum

40ml fresh raspberry puree

Ginger ale to top up

Method:

Pour all ingredients over crushed ice in a goblet. Churn well

Top up with Ginger ale.

Garnish: Mint sprig and raspberries

SALTED CARAMEL ESPRESSO MARTINI

Ingredients:

25ml Quaffine Cold Brew Liqueur

35ml Gold Rum

10ml Caramel syrup

1 shot espresso

1 tiny pinch Himalayan salt

Method:

Shake all ingredients with ice and fine strain in a coupe glass

Garnish: Cocoa powder

The final month of the winter merits extra attention. In order to help you beat the winter blues and get into the festive mood, Grey Goose and Martini have created these winter-appropriate cocktails. Enjoy a Grey Goose Aperitivo Espresso with orange zest while soaking in the winter sun. A Dry Apple Martini before lunch will help you reap the health advantages of one apple a day while warding off the winter blues. Enjoy a Grey Goose Old-Fashioned on the rocks at cocktail hour to see for yourself why this drink has endured for so long. Even when it becomes colder, keep the festivities going. Furry clothing and a fireplace are optional but highly advised.

GREY GOOSE OLD FASHIONED

Ingredients:

50ml Grey Goose vodka

2tsp Demerara Brown Sugar

Dash of hot water

Dash of Angostura Aromatic Bitters

Orange zest

Method:

Add the sugar and water to a rock glass, then stir to dissolve.

Add orange zest.

Slowly trickle in Grey Goose and cubed ice, piece by piece, stirring throughout.

Toped with cubed ice to serve.

APERITIVO ESPRESSO

Ingredients:

1 part Grey Goose vodka

1 part unsweetened coffee

Tonic water

Orange zest

Method:

Build in wine glass in this order- Grey Goose vodka, coffee, tonic water, orange zest.

L’ESPRESSO MARTINI COCKTAIL

Ingredients:

1.5 parts Grey Goose vodka

1 part Single origin espresso

0.75 part premium coffee liqueur

Pinch of salt

Method:

Add all ingredients together to a shaker and shake vigorously.

Strain into a martini glass.

Garnish with salted dark chocolate powder

MARTINI DRY APPLE

Ingredients:

2 parts Martini Extra Dry

1/4 part apple juice

1/3 part Manzana Verde

1/8 part apple syrup

2tsp caster sugar

Juice of half a lemon

Half a green apple

Method:

Shake all the ingredients with cubed ice then double strain into a chilled martini cocktail glass.

Garnish with apple slice.

