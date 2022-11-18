New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANSlife) Valentino announced the opening of its Valentino boutique at DLF Emporio, the luxury mall in the heart of New Delhi.

The boutique, which is over 110 square meters, marks an important step in the development of Valentino’s worldwide retail network expansion with a renewed store concept geared toward adapting to the changes in the retail market. The boutique’s experiential design will provide customers with a global experience and a bespoke client experiential journey.

The facade features a special installation with standlights and ultraclearview vinyls on the windows glass. The windows on display feature the iconic Valentino Pink PP Collection. The boutique carries all women’s and men’s product categories: ready-to-wear, Valentino Garavani bags, shoes and accessories.

“The brand’s infectious romanticism, signature codes and bold use of colour has strong resonance in India. This partnership will help make the brand more accessible to its Indian customers and build a new tribe of Valentino connoisseurs,” said Darshan Mehta, MD of Reliance Brands Limited.

“We are pleased to join forces with India’s leader in luxury retail, Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) and proud to work together to expand our shared vision and voice in this important market, rife with new opportunities. The upcoming store opening represents a significant step in Valentino’s global strategy, and we are honoured to be part of the country’s growing retail market, allowing the company and the Valentino Community to grow in a solid way, according to our values and brand culture. As per the new business model, we are leveraging the strong relationships between the brand, its sales force and the customers, hinged on our Couture values – obsession for detail, creativity and client centricity – that together with human capital and teamwork are at the core of the company culture and the main drivers of its evolution. We look forward to bringing Valentino’s renowned collections and our one-of-a-kind customer journey mindset to India,” said Jacopo Venturini, CEO Maison Valentino.

