Saffron grown in Kashmir valley is famous all over the world and is in great demand in the global market.

An important part of the local culture in Kashmir, saffron tea is a special feast of Kashmir, and so is saffron ‘harissa’ during the winters.

It is considered to be the most valuable spice in the world, that’s why saffron is also called the ‘Kashmiri Gold’. Ten grams of saffron sells for five to six thousand rupees. Tourists entering the valley may not take anything else from Kashmir, but they do take saffron.

The farmers involved in saffron cultivation used to face a lot of loss due to the imitation of this product, but due to the introduction and measures of GI tagging, their economic interests have been protected.

With the GI tag of Kashmiri saffron, India has become the only saffron producing country to be assigned a GI and thus the importance of Kashmiri saffron in the international markets has increased.

It is worth noting that the GI sign is used on products that have a specific geographical origin and have characteristics or reputation due to that origin.

Farmers in Kashmir Valley are now hopeful that they will get a better price for their produce. He welcomed this decision of the government.

“This is a very good step. We are hopeful that our financial situation will improve now,” a farmer said.

Kashmiri saffron is grown at an altitude of 1,600 meters to 1,800 meters above the sea level, which adds to its uniqueness. The saffron is considered superior to other types available worldwide.

The cultivation is done extensively in Pulwama, Budgam, Kishtwar and Srinagar districts of the Kashmir Valley.

